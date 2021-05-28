CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CIG opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.