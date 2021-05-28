CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
CIG opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.98.
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.