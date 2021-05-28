Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.53

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.53 and traded as high as C$9.60. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$9.53, with a volume of 3,898,957 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.30.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.0281326 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.