Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.29 ($2.00).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 109.69 ($1.43) on Thursday. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.27%.

In other news, insider James Rutherford bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

