Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,572,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after acquiring an additional 720,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after acquiring an additional 658,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Centene stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

