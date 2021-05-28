Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 815 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 8,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in ANSYS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $336.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.68 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.