Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $285,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. CNB Bank raised its position in TC Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

TRP stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 80.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

