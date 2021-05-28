Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Centene by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Centene by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

