Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.06. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,781 shares of company stock valued at $95,833,526. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.