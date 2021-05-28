Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.49 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.