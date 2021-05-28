Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.49 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
