Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

CHKP opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after buying an additional 178,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

