Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 44.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 346,372 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

