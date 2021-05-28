Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.
