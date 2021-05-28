Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.57 and traded as high as C$7.64. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.56, with a volume of 420,873 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$790.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

