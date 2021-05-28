Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after MKM Partners upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 31099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.