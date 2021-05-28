Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of CSSE opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $41.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $13,670,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,588,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

