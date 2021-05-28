China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (CIHKY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.83 on September 14th

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.832 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.81. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Merchants Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

