China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CBUMY traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52. China National Building Material has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $87.90.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.