Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Short Interest Update

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHRYY remained flat at $$23.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. Chorus has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Get Chorus alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.2113 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.