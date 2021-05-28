CIBC Cuts Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $14.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price cut by CIBC from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperformer rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of SWIR opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $562.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.