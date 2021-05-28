CIBC Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

