CIBC Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.79.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of C$9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.60. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.0300683 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

