Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $77.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

