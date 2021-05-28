Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,734,552 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in The Williams Companies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 39,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

