Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $16,103,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $120,693.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,154. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

