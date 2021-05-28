Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.12 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $159.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

