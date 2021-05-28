Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

NYSE CI opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.31. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.