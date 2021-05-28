Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Illumina by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,330 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $408.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

