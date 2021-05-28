Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $2,099,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $735.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $712.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

