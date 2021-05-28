Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.20 and a 200-day moving average of $316.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,780. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

