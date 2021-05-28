Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 1,767 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,386,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

