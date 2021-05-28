Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 726 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

