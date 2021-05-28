Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

