Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

