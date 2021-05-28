Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.71.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.82 and its 200-day moving average is $256.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

