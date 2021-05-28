Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $3.07 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8,468.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $380.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

