Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 383 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $84,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $197.24 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $198.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

