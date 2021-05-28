Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 23 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Investments LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $692.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $666.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.19. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $708.92.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

