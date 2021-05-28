Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $88.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cimarex Energy to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

