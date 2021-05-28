Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Director Jakki L. Haussler Sells 21,480 Shares

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

