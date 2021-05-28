Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.12 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

