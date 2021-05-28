Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.36

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.36 and traded as low as $19.25. Citizens shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 4,545 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 78.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Citizens by 118.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citizens by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

