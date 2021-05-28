Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 515 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. 121,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,257. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

