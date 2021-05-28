Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 93,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,725. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

