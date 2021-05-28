Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.56 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.15. 463,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,835,742. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.