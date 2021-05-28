Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 115 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,322,625 shares of company stock worth $888,679,084. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $142.31. 95,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,937,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

