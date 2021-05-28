Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 215 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $5,441,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 117,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

