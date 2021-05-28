Clever DeFi (CLVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,088.00

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 39.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $6,088.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00059301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00318325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00185404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00032249 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 756,780 coins and its circulating supply is 752,021 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

