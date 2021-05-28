Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 16,680.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

