Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 195.3% in May

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, an increase of 195.3% from the April 29th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.01. 156,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,214. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.11.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
