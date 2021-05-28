Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 195.3% in May

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, an increase of 195.3% from the April 29th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.01. 156,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,214. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $897,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 228,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

