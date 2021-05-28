CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.53

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 36353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.
CLP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.
