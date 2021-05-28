CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.53

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 36353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

CLP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

