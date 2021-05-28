CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $8,021,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME opened at $218.09 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.